Hedge Funds Are Selling Ferro Corporation (FOE)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) based on that data.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare FOE to other stocks including Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT), Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are many indicators market participants have at their disposal to size up publicly traded companies. A duo of the less known indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outperform the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

How are hedge funds trading Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in FOE a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, GAMCO Investors was the largest shareholder of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), with a stake worth $41.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing GAMCO Investors was Omega Advisors, which amassed a stake valued at $29.9 million. Brigade Capital, Luminus Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Omega Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), around 3.86% of its 13F portfolio. Cruiser Capital Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.31 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FOE.