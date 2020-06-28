Hedge Funds Are Selling Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Is Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions shrunk by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that HTH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). HTH was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with HTH holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

[caption id="attachment_30621" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management[/caption]

With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Hedge fund activity in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 19 hedge funds with a bullish position in HTH a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, holds the largest position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Renaissance Technologies has a $14.4 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Royce & Associates, led by Chuck Royce, holding a $10.3 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that are bullish contain Israel Englander's Millennium Management, Cliff Asness's AQR Capital Management and Paul Magidson, Jonathan Cohen. And Ostrom Enders's Castine Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Castine Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), around 3.14% of its 13F portfolio. Forest Hill Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.04 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HTH.