Hedge Funds Are Selling HNI Corp (HNI)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Is HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) a good stock to buy now? Money managers are turning less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets decreased by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that HNI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). HNI was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with HNI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of methods market participants employ to size up publicly traded companies. Two of the most innovative methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can beat their index-focused peers by a superb amount (see the details here).

What have hedge funds been doing with HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -25% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HNI over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $11.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $11.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Arrowstreet Capital, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Zebra Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI), around 0.65% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.25 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HNI.