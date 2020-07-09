Hedge Funds Are Selling LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that LTM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). LTM was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with LTM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a lot of metrics stock market investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. Two of the less utilized metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can outclass the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM).

How have hedgies been trading LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LTM over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), which was worth $2.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $1.5 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Crestwood Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Crestwood Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), around 0.46% of its 13F portfolio. Millennium Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LTM.