Hedge Funds Are Selling Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. MOD shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with MOD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MOD isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in MOD a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Mario Gabelli's GAMCO Investors has the largest position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), worth close to $4.7 million, corresponding to 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Royce & Associates, managed by Chuck Royce, which holds a $3.4 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions include Douglas Dethy's DC Capital Partners, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position DC Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD), around 21.66% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.27 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MOD.