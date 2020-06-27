Hedge Funds Are Selling Pfenex Inc (PFNX)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX).

Is Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that PFNX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers control bulk of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by shadowing their top investments, Insider Monkey has formulated several investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_364861" align="aligncenter" width="397"] Samuel Isaly of OrbiMed Advisors[/caption]

Samuel Isaly - Orbimed Advisors More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX).

Hedge fund activity in Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PFNX over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX), which was worth $13.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was OrbiMed Advisors which amassed $11.5 million worth of shares. Park West Asset Management, AQR Capital Management, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Integral Health Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Pfenex Inc (NYSE:PFNX), around 0.33% of its 13F portfolio. Park West Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.32 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PFNX.