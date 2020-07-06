Hedge Funds Are Selling RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. RTIX was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with RTIX holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that RTIX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RTIX over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Healthcor Management LP, managed by Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey, holds the biggest position in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Healthcor Management LP has a $3.7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Omega Advisors, managed by Leon Cooperman, which holds a $2.7 million position; the fund has 0.4% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers with similar optimism include Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, Renaissance Technologies and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Omega Advisors allocated the biggest weight to RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX), around 0.35% of its 13F portfolio. Healthcor Management LP is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.16 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to RTIX.