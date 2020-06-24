Hedge Funds Are Selling Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) the right investment to pursue these days? Money managers are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 10 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SBRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are seen as worthless, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, around 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors orchestrate the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by following their matchless stock picks, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices.

With all of this in mind let's view the key hedge fund action regarding Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

How have hedgies been trading Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -37% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SBRA over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, John Khoury's Long Pond Capital has the most valuable position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA), worth close to $89.8 million, accounting for 4.6% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $11.5 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that hold long positions consist of Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital and J. Alan Reid, Jr.'s Forward Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Long Pond Capital allocated the biggest weight to Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA), around 4.6% of its 13F portfolio. Forward Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.69 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SBRA.