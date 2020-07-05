Hedge Funds Are Selling Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtSafety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. SAFT was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with SAFT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SAFT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are several signals stock market investors put to use to appraise publicly traded companies. A duo of the most underrated signals are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_258236" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Ken Griffin of Citadel Investment Group[/caption]

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Hedge fund activity in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SAFT a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $28.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $4.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Prospector Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and AltraVue Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position AltraVue Capital allocated the biggest weight to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT), around 1.3% of its 13F portfolio. Prospector Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.77 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SAFT.