Hedge Funds Are Selling SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that FLOW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 20 hedge funds with a bullish position in FLOW a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW) was held by Impax Asset Management, which reported holding $67.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Diamond Hill Capital with a $29.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, D E Shaw, and Gotham Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Impax Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to SPX FLOW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLOW), around 0.9% of its 13F portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FLOW.