Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Still Bullish On SP Plus Corp (SP)

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors' money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) a buy here? Prominent investors are in a pessimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions dropped by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that SP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). SP was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with SP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

SP_oct2019 More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

What have hedge funds been doing with SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)?

At Q2's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 11 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SP a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP More

The largest stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was held by P2 Capital Partners, which reported holding $36.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $18.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Marshall Wace LLP.