Hedge Funds Are Selling Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) a bargain? The best stock pickers were in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that SGRY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at present, Our experts look at the crème de la crème of this club, about 850 funds. These investment experts oversee the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by paying attention to their inimitable stock picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed various investment strategies that have historically exceeded Mr. Market.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Hedge fund activity in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SGRY over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).