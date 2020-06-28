Hedge Funds Are Selling Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Is Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) the right pick for your portfolio? The smart money is taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that SYKE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). SYKE was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with SYKE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Hedge fund activity in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -22% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in SYKE a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Pzena Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), with a stake worth $16.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Pzena Investment Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $15.9 million. Arrowstreet Capital, AQR Capital Management, and Intrepid Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Intrepid Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE), around 1.03% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.79 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SYKE.