Hedge Funds Are Selling Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtSyros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) investors should pay attention to a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SYRS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SYRS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Point72 Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), with a stake worth $13.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Point72 Asset Management was Samsara BioCapital, which amassed a stake valued at $9.6 million. Deerfield Management, Baker Bros. Advisors, and Portolan Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Samsara BioCapital allocated the biggest weight to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), around 5.52% of its 13F portfolio. Sio Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.93 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SYRS.