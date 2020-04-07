Hedge Funds Are Selling TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Will the new coronavirus cause a recession in US in the next 6 months? On February 27th, we put the probability at 75% and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) was in 3 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. TCP has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. There were 5 hedge funds in our database with TCP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TCP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

With all of this in mind let's check out the recent hedge fund action regarding TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

How are hedge funds trading TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)?

At Q4's end, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -40% from the third quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 2 hedge funds with a bullish position in TCP a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Arrowstreet Capital was the largest shareholder of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP), with a stake worth $25.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Arrowstreet Capital was PEAK6 Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $2.4 million. Driehaus Capital was also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Arrowstreet Capital allocated the biggest weight to TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP), around 0.06% of its 13F portfolio. Chiron Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TCP.