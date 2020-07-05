Hedge Funds Are Selling TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. TRST was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with TRST holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TRST isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Now we're going to analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Hedge fund activity in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TRST a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), which was worth $12.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $8.5 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Arrowstreet Capital, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Royce & Associates allocated the biggest weight to TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), around 0.17% of its 13F portfolio. Ancora Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TRST.