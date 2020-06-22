Hedge Funds Are Selling Verso Corporation (VRS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS)?

Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS) was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. VRS has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with VRS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VRS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Hedge fund activity in Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS)

At Q1's end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VRS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, SCW Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS), with a stake worth $25.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing SCW Capital Management was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $22.3 million. Skylands Capital, Solas Capital Management, and Redwood Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position SCW Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Verso Corporation (NYSE:VRS), around 22.6% of its 13F portfolio. Solas Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 8.55 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VRS.