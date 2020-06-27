Hedge Funds Are Selling Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) based on those filings.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. VYGR was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with VYGR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VYGR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We choose to focus on the masters of this club, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts control most of the smart money's total asset base, and by keeping an eye on their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has deciphered many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Now let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -25% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in VYGR a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).