Hedge Funds Are Selling Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 835 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Is Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) a bargain? The smart money is in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that WRI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most investors, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts hone in on the leaders of this club, about 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people oversee most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tailing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has identified various investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_25717" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Steven Cohen of Point72 Asset Management[/caption]

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in WRI a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.