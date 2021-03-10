Hedge-Fund Short Covering Seen as Big Driver of Nasdaq Rally

1 / 2

Hedge-Fund Short Covering Seen as Big Driver of Nasdaq Rally

Lu Wang and Melissa Karsh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The recent rally in the Nasdaq 100 has been referred to as an oversold bounce aided by a drop in bond yields. Beneath the surface, however, the surge was largely driven by hedge funds who were forced to pare their bearish bets to limit losses -- rather than genuine interest.

While those funds were net buyers of stocks for a fifth straight day, short covering outpaced long sales by a ratio of 4 to 1 on Tuesday, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit. As the spike in the tech-heavy gauge didn’t reflect appetite for risk, some analysts say those gains would likely be short-lived.

“We see yesterday’s move as short covering without legs,” said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities in New York.

Short sellers had boosted their wagers as the Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 10% from a February record. Last week, large speculators -- mostly hedge funds -- were most bearish on Nasdaq mini futures since early October, according to data compiled by Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Those heavy bets set the stage for a short squeeze as the Nasdaq 100 surged 4% Tuesday, the most in four months. Among Goldman’s hedge-fund clients, short covering in unprofitable tech firms helped the group halt seven straight days of selling and score the third-biggest net buying of the year. Over the past two days, a Goldman basket of the most-shorted tech stocks has jumped almost 7% -- more than double the return of the Russell 3000.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 1.5% Wednesday before erasing gains. Volatility in the tech-heavy gauge is picking up as the stay-at-home trade lost some luster amid signs of an economic rebound.

Read more: Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

(Adds CFTC data on Nasdaq futures positions in fourth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pennies: Going In Raw' Recap: Market Sell-Off... What Now?

    Last week, many traders who got started within the past year saw something they had never seen before: multiple red days in a row. In their latest episode, "Pennies: Going In Raw" hosts Hugh Henne and Dan Knight discussed different ways for individual investors to protect their portfolios and find opportunities at the same time. Small Caps: Last week, small-cap stocks in particular took a big hit. Even after Friday's end-of-day rally, the Russell 2000 finished down almost 2 full percentage points. Knight and Henne went into detail about different ways to hedge one's investment portfolio. Knight opted for selling positions to go more cash heavy, while Henne said he prefers to trade SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) options as a way to hedge his long positions. While this may be scary to many retail investors, Henne sees it as an opportunity. "All in all, we're getting really close to where small caps are basically starting to get undervalued," Henne said. "They went up crazy and now some of them are down 50%, 60%. I think we are going to see confirmation that the dip is over and then they will start to crawl back up." Henne wasn't alone. Knight also found some smaller companies attractive at their current prices, including Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), the SPAC that recently merged with Lucid Motors. "I've actually started to add some $CCIV into my CashApp account," Knight said. "It started to hit that $21, $22 mark. I was looking for teens but that looked like a great spot to start adding. I flipped the switch." Not Unexpected: Henne explained that the sharp drop-offs can be expected with the rapid growth of some stocks. Many investors would rather see a subtle climb in their positions as opposed to the rapid and volatile growth that has been commonplace in the market throughout the past year or so. "Personally as a small-cap long trader I don't want to see that massive influx of new money," Henne said. "Because what that does is the same thing that we saw a few weeks ago when $SPY was getting toward that $400 level. In my opinion, I want $SPY and small caps to gradually start to climb back up. I don't want to see these huge 10-15% moves." This point has been repeated on multiple "PGIR" episodes: the "backend" of the trade always comes quicker. What this means is that stocks can climb throughout a period of time, only to see those gains wiped away a lot quicker than it took to accumulate those gains. Bitcoin: Another area that the pair saw opportunities in is in Bitcoin plays. As opposed to investing directly in Bitcoin, Henne and Knight pitched different stocks involved in cryptocurrencies. They see these bitcoin plays as attractive because some of the stocks have dropped while Bitcoin has maintained its price of about $50,000 a coin. "I think the Bitcoin sympathies are going to go hot this week," Henne said. "Now that Bitcoin is really starting to break out, if we get a new all-time-high on Bitcoin that is just going to ignite miners and sympathy plays." One specific Bitcoin stock that Knight mentioned is Diginex Ltd (NYSE: EQOS). Shares hit a high of $22.27 on Feb. 9 and now trade at $12.42. Benzinga is a sponsor of "Pennies: Going In Raw." See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA New Way to Trade: Webull Pioneered Commission-Free Trading Help Smaller InvestorsOptions Made Easy: eOption Provides Traders with Easy, Clear Way to Trade Options© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Big-name investors bet bond sell-off has further to run

    Some of the world's biggest investors are slashing exposure to government bonds on expectations that the debt sell-off is just getting started, and without too swift a rise in borrowing costs, most central banks will not intervene. U.S. and European bonds have suffered their worst start to the year since 2013, with investors dumping government debt in anticipation that the $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus package will power economic recovery and fuel inflation globally. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are up 64 basis points (bps) this year at 1.5%, jacking up borrowing costs elsewhere.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits correction, Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

    Technology-related shares sold off on Monday in a big downturn that pushed the Nasdaq into a correction and offset stocks that rose on hopes the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will spur the U.S. economic recovery. The Dow hit a record intra-day high but the big tech stocks that have led Wall Street to scale successive peaks over the past year fell, with the Nasdaq closing down 2.41%.

  • In the age of Robinhood, should you still pay for an investment adviser?

    Here's how to tell whether you're getting good value for your financial-services dollar.

  • Oil Rises With U.S. Gasoline Supplies Sliding to Four-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed higher after traders assessed a U.S. government report showing the largest two-week decline in gasoline supplies on record, while signs emerged of demand picking up.Futures in New York rose 0.7% on Wednesday after earlier flipping between modest gains and losses. Domestic gasoline supplies slid last week to the lowest in about four months, while demand rose to the highest since November, according to Energy Information Administration data. Further price gains were tempered by a 13.8-million-barrel increase in crude inventories, with shale drillers boosting output following an unprecedented cold blast in the U.S. South.“Because of the freeze in Texas, people were expecting a big product draw from refinery shutdowns and a crude build because crude wells have come back online a lot faster,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “A steady increase in miles driven and gasoline demand will give people a sense that normalcy is around the corner.”While crude prices are up more than 30% this year, questions remain over at what point oil’s rally will tempt more producers to loosen the taps. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said he sees a risk of non-OPEC+ countries boosting output amid higher prices. Meanwhile, oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb as producers take advantage of the rebound, according to a separate government report on Tuesday.“The group of producers may have seen a window of opportunity to binge on higher prices with non-conventional producers unable to capture market share in the near-term,” TD Securities commodity strategists including Bart Melek said in a note. But OPEC+ may “have sufficiently overtightened the market, such that new shale production could again be profitable.”The refining margin for gasoline continued its rally above $20 a barrel and is at the highest for this time of year since 2015, and crude processing rose by a record 2.4 million barrels a day. Tighter fuel inventories left in the wake of the country’s February polar blast comes ahead of a summer driving season that could see a release of demand built up during the pandemic.“Between summer driving season and as lockdowns are lifted, gasoline demand is going to increase by a fair amount,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “As it relates to refining margins, they should be pretty strong over the next several months, giving a real incentive to produce a lot more gasoline.”There are already signs that oil demand is recovering. Congestion in New York is also clawing back, with this month set to mark the fastest increase in toll route traffic since November 2019. The rolling average for gasoline supplied, a proxy for consumption, rose above 8 million barrels a day last week for the first time since November, the EIA report showed.However, fuel demand is facing an uneven recovery around the world. In Europe, processing levels are lagging well behind those of rivals in Asia and North America in a sign consumption there is still being hit hard by the pandemic. The continent’s refinery throughputs will be 15%-20% lower this quarter than they were in the pre-pandemic world of 2019, a bigger deficit than both North America and Asia, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. An expected economic surge once the coronavirus vaccines are rolled out along with the monster fiscal stimulus have triggered inflation fears and a spike in Treasury yields, leading the Nasdaq to tumble as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The "market seemed nonplussed and Treasuries rallied but that didn't seem to give a boost to tech (stocks)," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

  • Qualtrics Stock Is Rising on Earnings, but Valuation Worries Remain

    Qualtrics reported its first earnings report since its IPO, but some analysts think the stock is too expensive.

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Is on Fire. How to Play Its Earnings.

    It’s a sign of the times that one of Wall Street’s most-storied banks is telling investors that a red-hot stock could get even hotter as the economy reopens. Goldman Sachs Retail analyst Kate McShane sees ULTA as one of the best names in her space to benefit from a reopening in the economy. McShane expects 2021 to be a year of significant earnings per share recovery for ULTA.

  • Beyoncé Has Something to Say About Meghan Markle

    Beyoncé is showing her support for Meghan Markle after the duchess's recent groundbreaking...

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: CF Stock Is A Buy As Fertilizer Prices Jump

    CF stock is the IBD Stock Of The Day as the fertilizer maker flashes buy point amid a surge in urea prices and it eyes a green hydrogen future.

  • Why Ballard Power, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Are All Riding Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of all the major fuel cell stocks popped Tuesday, and here's the crazy thing: Investors actually seem to be buying these shares for good reasons today and are behaving logically. As of 12:20 p.m. EST, fuel cell bellwether Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up a strong 8%, but two of its more distant rivals, Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), are doing even better -- up 11.1% and 18.4%, respectively. Let's begin with Ballard.

  • WallStreetBets Across The World: The Past, The Present, And The Future

    The subreddit forum that led the short squeeze of a professional hedge fund was well covered by various media digesting the origins of moderators, the short squeeze leaders, how the short squeezes work, the impact on Melvin Capital, and any other possible area. However, what the reporters have been missing is the global perspective of the event, and what was happening (or will happen in the future) with the global capital markets. The Past: WSB in Asia Total market cap: $10 trillion Average retail portfolio: $1,202 People investing in stocks: 167 million (12% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 85% It’s a little-known fact, but what has happened in the U.S. capital markets is not an entirely new thing in the world. Retail-led exponential bull-run was first populated in China, just as the democracy was (during the Qing dynasty in 1636). However, the structural differences of the Chinese stock market with the American market are such that in China, it is effectively not possible to short a stock. Even though it’s possible for large mega-funds via OTC or privately organized deals, common investors or even small-sized funds typically can’t do that. Therefore, as opposed to developed capital markets with opportunities of Buy-Hold-Sell-Short, Chinese investors are left with Buy-Hold-Sell only. Over the course of Chinese financial market development, many people were left with significant losses in stocks or other financial instruments, which led to only a few groups or most risk-seeking people trading financial instruments. Therefore, people typically refer to themselves as “leeks” (韭菜 – Jiǔcài) meaning that they have little to no power in the capital markets as opposed to professional funds. That has led the leftover group of traders and investors to be highly connected and establish a relatively closed community of people. There’s a very high chance that if you are a retail trader with a sizable portfolio, you probably going to know another trader on another end of China via one or another friend. These groups obviously have their own KOLs (key opinion leaders) and whales whom many people try to follow in their actions. Apart from the above, due to many historical scams and failures of companies in capital markets, before the Chinese government started taking serious steps to clean up the market, people have learned their lessons. The main of which can be summarized as “don’t invest into something you don’t know”. And most of the time people know the big names only (Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, etc.), therefore when such a company goes listed – the above factors play together in tandem leading to a astronomic price increase over a relatively short period of time. Fig.1: Shares of Chinese short video company Kuaishou ($KUASF) rose nearly 200% at the open on its debut in Hong Kong Moreover, there are some groups of people within the overall trading community that are more organized and more interconnected. They are the ones who collectively hold enough wealth to be able to push the stocks up, and commonly referred as to the “Wendzhou Gang” that historically started from real estate market in Shanghai (when they would all together take a train from Shanghai to purchase all apartments they could find in Shanghai, and later to speculate on it), then moved to stocks, and most recently entered crypto markets as well. Therefore, while one could wrongly assume that due to the population of China, there are more individual active and financially savvy traders, actually there are high chances that there are fewer of them in China as opposed to the USA, but the ones who actively engage in the market have much greater capital available to them (and yet they are not HNWI or UHNWI), therefore have the power to affect markets. Therefore, to conclude, yes WSB is nothing new to Chinese people. However, yes, the methods used in China and the types of people engage are different. The Present: WSB in the West Total market cap: $50.8 trillion Average retail portfolio: $12,000 People investing in stocks: 54 million (16.5% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 25% Due to the reason that the WSB with GME, AMC and others, was well described by many journalists, there’s not so much need to repeat what has been said before. However, we could briefly discuss what the event itself means in the social context. On one hand, we have a relatively small group of MBA, CFA, and other flashy titled professionals who manage money for large institutions and international UHNWIs. It’s ironic at the same time that the employees of the funds can hardly be considered as HNWIs themselves, apart from a couple of MDs or VPs. On another hand, we have a large group of relatively “poor” people according to Wall Street standards, who yet represent the majority of low-to-middle class population. The people who lost hope in society, government and faithful world. These are the same people who are commonly ignored by the mainstream media, who are ignored by the major politicians serving the generously paying financial institutions, and people who either missed or participated in the rise of Bitcoin. While WSB by no means an entirely American or Western community, the majority of people yet represent Western society. For decades, people had no hope as they were forced to follow the rules of the “big boys” who were fortunate enough to attend prestigious MBAs, but the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump’s stimulus checks, together played their role. With the global virus many people lost their jobs, and without the near-coming economic recovery had no prospects but to bet their future on the capital markets, which were continually going up with Fed keeping pumping money into the markets. Fig.2: Retail money funds are at historical high levels surpassing the previous crisis levels While many WSB participants are clearly more financially savvy than the “average Joe”, they simply had no idea of the power they collectively were holding. Therefore, with the stimulus checks, no hope left, markets kept raising, and Keith Gill clearly explaining the possible process of short squeeze led us to where we are now... Now, once the people “tasted the blood“, they will not give up anymore. Given the reactions from the brokers, and other fund managers, the situation just got worse – all of them are on the radars of common people now. All of them participated in financial crimes against people and society. And all of them had betrayed the hopes of common people. Therefore, GME was among the first most notable examples in the West, but will not be the last. The Future: WSB in Russia Total market cap: $576 billion Average retail portfolio: $1,183 People investing in stocks: 7.6 million (5.3% of total population) Retail share of capital market: 1.6% Russian stock market is among the most mysterious ones for outsiders. While most of the people heard of blue chips such as Gazprom, Rosneft, Sberbank, etc. the majority of Russian stocks remain unknown to outside investors. Russian market, same with the other markets had seen “WSB”-like events (even though not short squeezes, but rather Pump & Dumps (P&D)) multiple times over its history of growth. Fig.3: Stocks of Beluga ($BELU) – one of the top vodka brands in Russia suddenly raising during February 2021, without any apparent event, market or sentiment change However, none of the events had even a relatively comparable resonance to WSB, neither from the capital side, neither from media attention. That is mainly explained by the unique structural differences of Russian stocks market, which goes beyond of what is commonly read in “other Russian stocks market research” reports. To start with, Russian stock market is 17x times smaller than the Chinese one, and 88x times smaller than the American one. What else is on the surface is the average portfolio size of Russian traders amounting to $1.1k, which is a sizable amount for the average Russian citizen, but isn’t so for others. And by the way, this metric is highly skewed for Russian market, as according to the Central Bank of Russia over 75% of retail market participants have assets of around RUB 10,000, which represents CNY 869 – lower than the official poverty line in China, and less than the minimum weekly wage in the U.S. However, what is not mentioned in the common market reports is that due to the cultural differences Russian investors are more individualistic, therefore, it’s way harder for them to collectively accumulate sizable amount of money to move medium-to-large cap stocks, as the Chinese investors do. But even more “terrifying truth” (for anyone unfamiliar with Russian stocks) is that it’s an “insider market”. That means, that while clearly in any kind of market insiders have a competitive advantage compared to outsiders, in the U.S. there’s SEC which tries to prevent inside trading and heavily penalizes anyone benefiting from it. In China, there’s CCP with financial regulators who do take the best measures to ensure the wellbeing of general public and markets, therefore, also heavily penalize insiders unfaithfully benefiting from their own advantages. In Russia, well... It’s Russia :) If you were to speak to any experienced trader from Russian stock market, you would learn that banks (i.e. major brokers) commonly inform their own top employees of stocks that senior executives (commonly HNWIs) or large clients will be buying, and the employees would collectively buy it. While anyone who is “not in” will be left behind the screen observing stocks soaring up, and wrongfully also trying to join the move, later to discover that s/he is left with illiquid stocks already at the bottom of just another P&D. While officials, regulators and institutionalized market participants will clearly reject such acquisitions, anyone who traded for over a year would confirm that such practice does exist in the market. This situation has led many retail traders to get as angry (if not more) with the market, as the WSB is with Wall Street. However, due to the limited capital available people left with no hope for repeating the WSB story. Even though, many have raised the possibility of repeating WSB in Russia across Russian forums (such as here: Сила SMART-LAB). Due to that, recently Russians started turning to the Western markets with the hope of joining the Western movements (sorry China, but Russians hardly can register in WeChat, apart from language barriers, that’s why they don’t try to join rallies in Chinese stocks :) However, the WSB gave great hope to Russian traders, and with that in mind, all people in Russia will remember WSB, and will clearly expect any kind of whale or local “Robinhood” (not the broker one) who would direct them and help to repeat the American history. Final Thoughts WallStreetBets was clearly neither the first one, neither the last one to benefit from market inefficiencies created by the “mainstream” institutions. However, WSB and the success due to the group of “average Joe” in taking down the financial giants inspired many others across different parts of the world. While some of them will try to do that sooner rather than later, others will take their time to accumulate the required capital and wait for the market-wide sign. But what is clear, WallStreetBets is a global symbolic phenomenon that marked that Wall Street is not alone in the room, and as they call them in Russia – “hamsters” (to describe noob retail investors) actually have the ability to kill the whales. Benzinga's Related Links: Cohen In Control: GameStop Rises As Retailer Seeks E-Commerce Transformation Why This NFT Token Rallied 200% In A Week Elon Musk And His Rise As A 'FinTwit' Influencer See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The DraftKings CEO Expects More States To Legalize Sports BettingIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing

    Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies which raise funds to acquire a private entity with the aim of taking it public, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets. The SEC said a celebrity endorsement of a SPAC does not necessarily make it a safe bet for investors.

  • BioNTech Says It Could Supply 3 Billion Doses of Its Covid-19 Vaccine Next Year

    In an interview with Bloomberg TV, CEO Ugur Sahin said BioNTech and Pfizer could dramatically increase output by 2022 if needed.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Trouble Ahead For Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

    Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE: SKT), an operator of high-end outlet shopping malls, opened Tuesday down 10% following a downgrade by Goldman Sachs. Last week, shares of Tanger skyrocketed 40% after r/WallStreetBets targeted short sellers of the real estate investment trust. At the time, Tanger was the most heavily shorted stock next to GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), with a short interest of almost 40%. The Tanger Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows downgraded Tanger from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $11 to $12.50. The Tanger Thesis: The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the retail sector hard as closures and stay-at-home orders have forced shoppers to buy online. When vaccines began to really roll out at the beginning of this year, however, shares in retail companies have soared as investors pegged them as re-opening names. Tanger's stock is up 67% in 2021 and similar companies such as Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) have seen shares rise 25% over the same period. “Retail REIT multiples have seen the greatest multiple expansion across REITs, +88%, since 11/1/20 (prior to vaccine announcements) versus +11% for REITs overall, and Retail REIT multiples are now 6% above where they were at the beginning of 2020,” Burrows wrote in the note. Tanger’s FFO: While Tanger’s funds from operations midpoint guidance came out above consensus, Tanger’s guidance for the upcoming year points to a steep decline of 34%. “This signals management expectations that both secular and COVID-induced headwinds will persist into 2021 (despite easy comps in 2Q-4Q21), and uncertainty on returning to pre-pandemic earnings levels,” the analyst said. Since Tanger's core FFO declined in 2019, the firm says this "suggests Covid may have accelerated what would have been future earnings declines rather than created an easy comp." Tanger’s Portfolio: Tanger’s growth was slowed in 2020 through both the inability to expand and the loss of tenants during the pandemic. Occupancy rates are currently down 510 bps year-over-year, Burrows noted. Although Tanger has a strong portfolio, retailer bankruptcies and closures will continue into 2021. Christopher & Banks and Francesca's, retailers in Tanger’s portfolio, have already shut their doors, and others such as Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE: CHS) have indicated they plan to do the same. Burrows said Tanger's “occupancy was already declining pre-Covid, suggesting some retailers are reconsidering their outlet footprint." Although Tanger has one new outlet mall planned for Nashville, Tennesse, the project is currently on hold due to COVID travel restrictions. Moreover, Tanger hasn't completed any new developments since 2017 and is not forecasting any new developments until 2022 or 2023. “A lack of development and acquisition opportunities, plus a dissipating occupancy cost advantage are additional factors pressuring earnings recovery,” said the analyst. The Upside Case: If retail stores tied to the economy reopening continue to outperform, Tanger could catch tailwinds. The company could also see more upside if shoppers return more quickly than expected or if Tanger is able to increase its occupancy levels more quickly than anticipated. Furthermore, Tanger doesn't have any exposure to department stores "which reduces the risks of co-tenancy headwinds and capex-intensive redevelopments," the analyst said. SKT Price Action: Tanger's stock traded down 3.6% to $16.50 at publication time. Photo by Billy Hathorn on Wikimedia Latest Ratings for SKT DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell Sep 2020KeyBancUpgradesUnderweightSector Weight Jul 2020Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for SKT View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBeyond Meat Expands Product Line At WalmartBlackBerry Teams Up With Desay To Create A Smart Driving Experience© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Conagra Said to Seek Sale of Hebrew National for $800 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Conagra Brands Inc. is in talks to sell its Hebrew National hot dog business to JBS SA or potentially another bidder, according to people familiar with the matter.The price tag on the sale would likely be close to $800 million, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. A sale could also include Egg Beaters, which makes liquid egg-white products, and Odom’s Tennessee Pride, which sells fresh sausage and breakfast sandwiches. Timing for a deal, if one materializes, remains unclear, the people said.The brands had $575 million in sales in the 52 weeks ended Feb. 21, according to IRI data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Conagra shares rose 1.4% to $36.53 at 2:08 p.m. on Wednesday. JBS shares fell 2.3% in Sao Paulo trading to 27.02 reais. For JBS, the deal would push the world’s biggest meat company further into higher-margin packaged-foods and help to balance returns amid volatile swings in commodity meat markets. Hebrew National’s franks and lunch meats are made from kosher beef, meaning that they conform with Jewish dietary rules.Conagra, which owns the Healthy Choice, Duncan Hines and Marie Callender’s brands, has seen a surge in demand from stay-at-home consumers during the pandemic. The Chicago-based company is sharpening its focus on frozen foods and snacks. It also is trimming costs and reducing debts following its 2018 acquisition of Pinnacle Foods for $8.1 billion in cash and stock. It announced the sale of its Peter Pan peanut butter business to Post Holdings in December.The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Conagra is considering a sale of the brands.(Updates to include share trading in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In March 2021: Apple Reverses Lower

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of February, as the current stock market pullback continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in March 2021 are Apple, Disney, Microsoft and Visa.

  • Facebook Asks Court to Toss U.S. Lawsuit Seeking Breakup

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. asked a federal judge to throw out a U.S. antitrust case against the social-media company, saying the government is attempting a “do-over” by trying to unwind acquisitions that won regulatory approval years ago.In a court filing Wednesday in Washington, Facebook said the December lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission ignores that the agency approved the company’s acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 and fails to explain why it now wants to undo them. The filing is Facebook’s first formal response to the FTC complaint and marks the start of a high-stakes battle over the future of the company. A similar suit has been filed by a group of states.“The FTC wants a do-over,” said Facebook, which rejected government claims that the company operates like a monopoly. “It just ignores its own decisions, failing to offer any valid explanation for its about-face.”The company is fighting to hold onto Instagram and WhatsApp and to defeat the government’s attempt to force a breakup. A Facebook win at this stage in the legal fight would allow the social media giant to escape unscathed without a trial. The company said the government’s case is unprecedented. No court has ever held that the FTC can unwind a merger years after the agency investigated the transaction absent a showing that the past review was somehow compromised.The antitrust lawsuits also ignore the growing competition from social media platforms including ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc., a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. Since the government first cleared the Instagram and WhatsApp mergers, “this competition has only gotten more fierce, and consumers have benefited enormously from Facebook’s investments in these free apps,” the spokesperson said.An FTC spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s filing.Antitrust LawsThe FTC and a group of states say Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp takeovers violated antitrust laws because they were intended to squash emerging competition that threatened to undermine the company’s monopoly power. The FTC investigated and approved both deals, but last year, by a 3-2 vote of its appointed commissioners, the agency decided to file its antitrust complaint.“By a one-vote margin, in the fraught environment of relentless criticism of Facebook for matters entirely unrelated to antitrust concerns, the agency decided to bring a case against Facebook that ignores its own prior decisions, controlling precedent, and the limits of its statutory authority,” the company said.New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the case filed by states, defended efforts to curb the company’s reach. “Facebook is wrong on the law and wrong on our complaint,” James said in a statement. “We are confident in our case, which is why almost every state in this nation has joined our bipartisan lawsuit to end Facebook’s illegal conduct. We will continue to stand up for the millions of consumers and many small businesses that have been harmed by Facebook’s unlawful behavior.”The Facebook complaints were filed on the heels of the Justice Department’s October antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which is accused of abusing its monopoly power in internet search. Together, the lawsuits represent the most significant monopoly cases in the U.S. since the Justice Department’s 1998 lawsuit against Microsoft Corp.‘Neutralize’ RivalCritics of Facebook say the takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp should never have been approved. In July, during testimony by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and other tech CEOs before the House Judiciary Committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said he thought Zuckerberg bought Instagram to “neutralize” a rival.“Facebook saw Instagram as a threat that could potentially siphon business away from Facebook,” Nadler said. “And so rather than compete with it, Facebook bought it. This is exactly the type of anti-competitive acquisition that the antitrust laws were designed to prevent.”In its filing, Facebook called the government’s attack on the Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions “extraordinary” because the company complied with the law for alerting the agency and waited for a formal review before closing the deals.Facebook has long argued its acquisition of Instagram was good for consumers because its investments improved the photo-sharing app and helped make it successful.“The FTC posits that an independent Instagram could have done even better and brought more benefits to consumers on its own, but the FTC alleges no facts to support that claim,” the company said in the filing.(Updates with court filing starting in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why the tech stock selloff matters

    Rising U.S. bond yields again sent tech stocks tumbling on Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index falling into its third 10% correction in the last year.Why it matters: With the real economy still depressed, especially the labor market, continued weakness in Big Tech and a deflating housing market could undercut the expected economic recovery.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoth stocks and housing have been underpinned by historically low interest rates and inflation expectations, which now are jumping at the fastest pace in years.What it means: Tech stocks have been incredibly volatile over the past year, rising and falling more than the rest of the market, as even trillion-dollar companies like Apple routinely see 3% and 4% daily moves.The big picture: The exaggerated stock price moves in tech are amplifying overall market volatility, but that volatility bears watching because of the growing role tech plays in the U.S. economy.All five of the largest U.S. companies by market cap are in tech — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook, in that order — and together they hold a market cap of more than $8.2 trillion.The entire S&P 500 has a market cap of $33.9 trillion, according to S&P Global, meaning the Big Five account for just under a quarter of the benchmark U.S. stock index's value.By the numbers: On Monday, those five companies suffered an average share decline of 3%, led by 4% pullbacks in Apple and Amazon.Tech companies across the board have been stung by the selloff, with previous world-beating market champions including Tesla, Zoom, Nvidia, Square and AMD all down by 20% since Feb. 12, when the Nasdaq hit its last record high.Tesla is actually down by 35% from its last record high on Jan. 26, the third time in about a year it has lost close to a third of its value.Between the lines: Despite all the talk of investors rotating from big, tech-heavy growth stocks to "cheaper" value stocks over the past month, the biggest beneficiaries of the rotation have been stocks with incredibly high forward price-to-earnings ratios like ExxonMobil (278.2 12-month forward P/E), Disney (60.2) and Mastercard (45.8).Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Celebrate Falling Yields

    The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly early during the Tuesday session to reach towards the 3885 handle almost immediately.