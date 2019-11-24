Hedge Funds Snapped Up Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares At The Right Time

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 752 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of September 30th. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) based on that data.

Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) a cheap investment today? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went up by 16 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AAPL ranked 9th overall among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hedge fund activity in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 111 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 112 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AAPL a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Berkshire Hathaway was the largest shareholder of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), with a stake worth $55732.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Berkshire Hathaway was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $3144.9 million. AQR Capital Management, Adage Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Berkshire Hathaway also allocated the biggest weight to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), around 26% of its 13F portfolio. Skylands Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, allocating 9.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AAPL.