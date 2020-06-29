Hedge Funds Souring On American National Insurance Company (ANAT)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) based on those filings.

Is American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) an exceptional investment today? Money managers are reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets were trimmed by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ANAT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's go over the fresh hedge fund action encompassing American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

How have hedgies been trading American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ANAT a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $16 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Lomas Capital Management with a $10.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lomas Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT), around 1.06% of its 13F portfolio. Arbiter Partners Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.17 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ANAT.