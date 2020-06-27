Hedge Funds Souring On Astronics Corporation (ATRO)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) based on that data.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that ATRO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO).

What does smart money think about Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in ATRO a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, International Value Advisers held the most valuable stake in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), which was worth $34.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Paradice Investment Management which amassed $12 million worth of shares. Royce & Associates, Bares Capital Management, and AQR Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position International Value Advisers allocated the biggest weight to Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), around 2.19% of its 13F portfolio. Paradice Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.33 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ATRO.