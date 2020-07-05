Hedge Funds Are Souring On ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has experienced a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. ECOM was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ECOM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ECOM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 14 hedge funds with a bullish position in ECOM a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).