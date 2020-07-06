Hedge Funds Are Souring On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) a safe investment right now? The best stock pickers were taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund bets shrunk by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that FMS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). FMS was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with FMS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are seen as slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this group, about 850 funds. These investment experts oversee the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tracking their finest picks, Insider Monkey has found several investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market.

Now let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

How have hedgies been trading Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FMS over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).