Hedge Funds Are Souring On MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) based on that data.

Is MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that MEIP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). MEIP was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with MEIP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are tons of signals shareholders have at their disposal to value their holdings. Two of the less known signals are hedge fund and insider trading moves.

Joseph Edelman of Perceptive Advisors More

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

What does smart money think about MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MEIP over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Vivo Capital, managed by Albert Cha and Frank Kung, holds the biggest position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP). Vivo Capital has a $15.8 million position in the stock, comprising 1.4% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, managed by Mark Lampert, which holds a $8.1 million position; 0.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers that are bullish encompass Renaissance Technologies, Joseph Edelman's Perceptive Advisors and Christiana Goh Bardon's Burrage Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Burrage Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP), around 4.4% of its 13F portfolio. Vivo Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.43 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MEIP.