Hedge Funds Are Souring On MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 821 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) based on those filings.

Is MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) a safe investment now? Investors who are in the know are selling. The number of bullish hedge fund bets decreased by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that MFA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in MFA a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), which was worth $11.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Two Sigma Advisors which amassed $5.5 million worth of shares. Winton Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Balyasny Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), around 0.11% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.11 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MFA.