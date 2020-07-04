Hedge Funds Souring On Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. PKE shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with PKE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PKE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, We hone in on the bigwigs of this group, around 850 funds. These investment experts manage bulk of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by tracking their matchless investments, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

How are hedge funds trading Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PKE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.