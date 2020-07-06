Hedge Funds Souring On Pivotal Investment Corporation II (PIC)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Is Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC) a great stock to buy now? Investors who are in the know were becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets retreated by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that PIC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in PIC a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Alec Litowitz and Ross Laser's Magnetar Capital has the largest position in Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC), worth close to $12.6 million, comprising 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. On Magnetar Capital's heels is Steven Clark of Omni Partners, with a $10.5 million position; 0.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers that are bullish comprise Jeffrey Tannenbaum's Fir Tree, Sander Gerber's Hudson Bay Capital Management and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Omni Partners allocated the biggest weight to Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE:PIC), around 0.92% of its 13F portfolio. Fir Tree is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.87 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PIC.