Hedge Funds Souring On UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Our calculations also showed that UFPT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a multitude of methods shareholders put to use to analyze their stock investments. A couple of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can trounce the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Now we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action surrounding UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT).

How have hedgies been trading UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -10% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards UFPT over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the most valuable position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT). Renaissance Technologies has a $21.5 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Jeffrey Bronchick of Cove Street Capital, with a $13.1 million position; 2.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass Touk Sinantha's AltraVue Capital, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cove Street Capital allocated the biggest weight to UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT), around 2.68% of its 13F portfolio. AltraVue Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UFPT.