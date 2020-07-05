Hedge Funds Standing By First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare FRME to other stocks including Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR), Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most stock holders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, we choose to focus on the top tier of this club, approximately 850 funds. These hedge fund managers have their hands on the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital.

With all of this in mind we're going to review the key hedge fund action encompassing First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME).

How have hedgies been trading First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in FRME a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).