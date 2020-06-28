Hedge Funds Standing By Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Hedge fund interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare WTTR to other stocks including KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC), and Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

How are hedge funds trading Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WTTR over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was held by Encompass Capital Advisors, which reported holding $4.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $3.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Brightlight Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Arosa Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Brightlight Capital allocated the biggest weight to Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR), around 2.68% of its 13F portfolio. Encompass Capital Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.49 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to WTTR.