Hedge Funds Still Bullish On Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare HALL to other stocks including Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB), Research Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:RSSS), and NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

What have hedge funds been doing with Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HALL a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), which was worth $2.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Cove Street Capital which amassed $2.3 million worth of shares. AQR Capital Management, Royce & Associates, and Intrinsic Edge Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cove Street Capital allocated the biggest weight to Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), around 0.48% of its 13F portfolio. Intrinsic Edge Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HALL.