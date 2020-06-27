Hedge Funds Are Still Buying Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) based on that data.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. ATEC has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest of late. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with ATEC holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ATEC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators.

Now let's review the recent hedge fund action encompassing Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ATEC over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Driehaus Capital was the largest shareholder of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC), with a stake worth $6.5 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Driehaus Capital was Archon Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $4.4 million. Royce & Associates, Perceptive Advisors, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Archon Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC), around 1.61% of its 13F portfolio. Parkman Healthcare Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.6 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ATEC.