Hedge Funds Still Crazy About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)?

You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) based on that data.

Is Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) undervalued? Hedge funds are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that ABEO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO).

How are hedge funds trading Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ABEO over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Great Point Partners, managed by Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin, holds the largest position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO). Great Point Partners has a $15.1 million position in the stock, comprising 1.6% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, which holds a $11.6 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish consist of Fred Knoll's Knoll Capital Management, Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management and Julian Baker and Felix Baker's Baker Bros. Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Knoll Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO), around 5.64% of its 13F portfolio. Great Point Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.58 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ABEO.