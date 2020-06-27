Hedge Funds Still Love Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS).

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. At the end of this article we will also compare IOTS to other stocks including New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB), and Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IOTS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Magnetar Capital held the most valuable stake in Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), which was worth $22.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Melqart Asset Management which amassed $15 million worth of shares. Water Island Capital, Millennium Management, and Nokomis Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Nokomis Capital allocated the biggest weight to Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), around 3.19% of its 13F portfolio. Melqart Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.48 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IOTS.