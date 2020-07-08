Hedge Funds Still Very Bullish On Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. CBIO shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with CBIO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CBIO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to go over the new hedge fund action encompassing Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO).

How are hedge funds trading Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -20% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CBIO over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).