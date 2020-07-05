Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) going to take off soon? Prominent investors were becoming hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 4 lately. Our calculations also showed that AAON isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). AAON was in 11 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with AAON positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

With all of this in mind we're going to check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

What have hedge funds been doing with AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 57% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AAON over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Millennium Management was the largest shareholder of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON), with a stake worth $7.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Millennium Management was Winton Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $5 million. Balyasny Asset Management, Marshall Wace LLP, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Winton Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON), around 0.13% of its 13F portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AAON.