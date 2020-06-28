Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) based on that data.

Is ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are buying. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that ADTN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ADTN was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ADTN positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How have hedgies been trading ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 23% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ADTN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the biggest position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Renaissance Technologies has a $16.2 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Renaissance Technologies's heels is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $10.8 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining professional money managers that hold long positions contain Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital, Jeffrey Moskowitz's Harvey Partners and Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Harvey Partners allocated the biggest weight to ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), around 2.81% of its 13F portfolio. Algert Coldiron Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.09 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ADTN.