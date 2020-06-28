Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. AMC has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with AMC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AMC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Now we're going to view the latest hedge fund action regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

What have hedge funds been doing with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -26% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AMC a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Greenvale Capital, managed by Bruce Emery, holds the biggest position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). Greenvale Capital has a $27.4 million position in the stock, comprising 7.2% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Citadel Investment Group, led by Ken Griffin, holding a $1.5 million call position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers that are bullish include Sander Gerber's Hudson Bay Capital Management, Daniel S. Och's OZ Management and Robert Henry Lynch's Aristeia Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Greenvale Capital allocated the biggest weight to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC), around 7.19% of its 13F portfolio. Aristeia Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMC.