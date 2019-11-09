Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)

With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the second quarter. One of these stocks was Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. ANIK investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with ANIK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ANIK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Let's analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

What have hedge funds been doing with Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)?

At Q2's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ANIK over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).