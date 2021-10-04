Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avantor, Inc. (AVTR)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) a great investment right now? Prominent investors were getting less bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions decreased by 4 in recent months. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was in 44 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 56. Our calculations also showed that AVTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). There were 48 hedge funds in our database with AVTR holdings at the end of March.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Robert Pohly of Samlyn Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Do Hedge Funds Think AVTR Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 44 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from the first quarter of 2020. By comparison, 34 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AVTR a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is AVTR A Good Stock To Buy?
Is AVTR A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) was held by Viking Global, which reported holding $416.6 million worth of stock at the end of June. It was followed by Third Point with a $372.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Palestra Capital Management, Iridian Asset Management, and Polar Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Highline Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR), around 9.46% of its 13F portfolio. Palestra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 7.18 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AVTR.

Since Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the smart money, it's safe to say that there is a sect of money managers who were dropping their full holdings in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP cut the largest position of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $50.7 million in stock, and Joseph Samuels's Islet Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $23.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest fell by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Steris Plc (NYSE:STE), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), and Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX). This group of stocks' market values are similar to AVTR's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position HAL,29,1336150,1 TTWO,55,1313646,14 STE,35,1783774,5 TRMB,27,1799575,4 IR,31,873484,-4 AEE,23,212535,4 FOX,25,590317,0 Average,32.1,1129926,3.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1130 million. That figure was $2178 million in AVTR's case. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for AVTR is 57.4. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 22.9% in 2021 through October 1st and still beat the market by 5.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AVTR as the stock returned 17% since the end of Q2 (through 10/1) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.

  • Garmin's new Taiwan plant could double production

    Garmin Ltd. is preparing to open a huge new factory in Taiwan that could and double the company’s manufacturing capacity. The company, which makes electronic devices for the fitness, automotive, boating and other markets, recently received approval for registration of a new plant in Tainan’s Sinshih District, the Taipei Times reports. The new facility will hire 1,000 initially and its workforce could increase to more than 7,500, according to information from the Tainan City Economic Development Bureau.

  • 3 Underperforming Tech Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

    Some high-growth stocks have been beaten up in 2021, but have plenty of good things happening in their favor.