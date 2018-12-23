Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BRF Brasil Foods SA (BRFS)

It was a rough fourth quarter for many hedge funds, which were naturally unable to overcome the big dip in the broad market, as the S&P 500 fell by about 7% during October and average hedge fund losing about 3%. The Russell 2000, composed of smaller companies, performed even worse, trailing the S&P by about 4 percentage points during the first half of Q4, as investors fled less-known quantities for safe havens. This was the case with hedge funds, who we heard were pulling money from the market amid the volatility, which included money from small-cap stocks, which they invest in at a higher rate than other investors. This action contributed to the greater decline in these stocks during the tumultuous period. We will study how this market volatility affected their sentiment towards BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS) during the quarter below.

Hedge fund interest in BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare BRFS to other stocks including Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN), Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX), and to get a better sense of its popularity.

If you'd ask most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8,000 funds trading today, Our researchers hone in on the elite of this club, approximately 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control bulk of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by keeping track of their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has discovered several investment strategies that have historically surpassed Mr. Market.

Let's view the latest hedge fund action encompassing BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS).

How have hedgies been trading BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, no change from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BRFS over the last 13 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Oaktree Capital Management held the most valuable stake in BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS), which was worth $28 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was QVT Financial which amassed $7.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Management, Canyon Capital Advisors, and Blue Mountain Capital were also bullish on BRF Brasil Foods SA (NYSE:BRFS), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.