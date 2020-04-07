Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

Will the new coronavirus cause a recession in US in the next 6 months? On February 27th, we put the probability at 75% and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Is Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) a splendid investment today? The smart money is taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that CFFN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings). CFFN was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with CFFN positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_26397" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates[/caption]

Now let's check out the new hedge fund action surrounding Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

How are hedge funds trading Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CFFN over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $113.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $7.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included First Pacific Advisors LLC, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Renaissance Technologies allocated the biggest weight to Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN), around 0.09% of its 13F portfolio. Dorset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CFFN.