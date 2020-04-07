Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 835 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their December 31 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. CTRE was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CTRE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CTRE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Today there are tons of tools market participants have at their disposal to appraise stocks. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can beat their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_221556" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Richard Driehaus of Driehaus Capital[/caption]

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's review the recent hedge fund action surrounding Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

What have hedge funds been doing with Caretrus REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -19% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CTRE a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.