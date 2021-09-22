Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was in 75 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 134. CHTR shareholders have witnessed an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds recently. There were 74 hedge funds in our database with CHTR positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that CHTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. These hedge fund managers shepherd most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by watching their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with a few investment strategies that have historically beaten the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website .

John Armitage Egerton Capital
John Armitage Egerton Capital

John Armitage of Egerton Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now let's take a peek at the latest hedge fund action regarding Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Do Hedge Funds Think CHTR Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 75 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 1% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 96 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CHTR a year ago. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is CHTR A Good Stock To Buy?
Is CHTR A Good Stock To Buy?

Among these funds, TCI Fund Management held the most valuable stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), which was worth $7492.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Berkshire Hathaway which amassed $3761.3 million worth of shares. Egerton Capital Limited, GQG Partners, and AltaRock Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Triple Frond Partners allocated the biggest weight to Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), around 24.85% of its 13F portfolio. AltaRock Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 24.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CHTR.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have jumped into Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) headfirst. Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, established the most valuable position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Viking Global had $80.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Crichton's Hitchwood Capital Management also made a $31 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Tudor Jones's Tudor Investment Corp, Joshua Pearl's Hickory Lane Capital Management, and Karim Abbadi and Edward McBride's Centiva Capital.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). This group of stocks' market values are closest to CHTR's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position C,87,6155245,-3 UNP,69,5034926,-6 RY,18,905415,0 SE,104,12209916,6 NEE,59,2686533,-4 BUD,18,1234449,0 BA,59,1368946,0 Average,59.1,4227919,-1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 59.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $4228 million. That figure was $19487 million in CHTR's case. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CHTR is 55.9. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.1% in 2021 through September 20th and still beat the market by 6.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CHTR as the stock returned 4.8% since the end of Q2 (through 9/20) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho Nurse Who Fell into Vaccine 'Misinformation' Dies of COVID, Leaving Behind 10-Year-Old Twins

    "Her heart just let go," says Natalie Rise's brother, who is currently raising her twins while their 71-year-old grandmother recovers from COVID-19

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Has Gained 38% in the Last Week -- and Is Up Again Today

    After years of preparation, the company is finally close to shipping its first electric vehicles to customers. That's a big deal.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • 10 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap semiconductor stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for semiconductor stocks and go directly to the 5 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Semiconductors form the […]

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • 10 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best bank and finance stocks to buy according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank and Finance Stocks to Buy According to Mario Gabelli. In an era of soaring market valuations and tech-dominated portfolios, […]

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Did Sundial Growers Break Critical Support?

    Holders of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) need to watch the critical 70-cent level. This level has been support for the stock, but now it may be breaking. If it does, it may be the beginning of a new downtrend. What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s 70 cents. At support levels, there is more demand for shares than there is supply. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them. Sometimes stocks rally off o

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • Lucid Stock Is Racing Higher. 4 Potential Reasons for the Mammoth Gain.

    Shares of the EV maker rose more than 11% on Tuesday, gained ground as the market plunged on Monday, and are up 41% over the past seven sessions.

  • Evergrande woes hit Japan's toilet, air-conditioner and paint manufacturers

    Concern that China Evergrande may default https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-evergrande-fears-consume-investors-awaiting-trading-2021-09-21 on its mountain of debt hit shares of toilet maker Toto and other Japanese firms that are seen vulnerable to a further slowdown in China's property development. Toto lost 6.1 % on Tuesday, extending its fall since Thursday to 14.8%, on the perceived risk of exposure to Evergrande, which investors fear could miss debt payment later this week. "There are rising and widely reported concerns about fund flows at leading local developer China Evergrande Group, whose business scale suggests to us it is very likely one of TOTO's major customers," said Arisa Katsuyama, analyst at Morgan Stanley.

  • New COVID stimulus checks are on the way for some US workers

    The Biden administration has set aside $700 million for people in hard-hit industries.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

    PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down as his role of head of the Americas. Stellantis announced Tuesday that Manley, 57, was leaving to become CEO of the largest dealership network in the United States, AutoNation Inc., based in Florida. Manley will not be replaced, and Americas chief operating officer Antonio Filosa will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.