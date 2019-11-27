Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees in 2019 amid Powell's pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the third quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Hedge fund interest in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR), Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE), and American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CZNC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are numerous metrics market participants can use to analyze their holdings. Some of the best metrics are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC).

How are hedge funds trading Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 2 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CZNC over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $5.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Minerva Advisors with a $1.1 million position.

Earlier we told you that the aggregate hedge fund interest in the stock was unchanged and we view this as a negative development. Even though there weren't any hedge funds dumping their holdings during the third quarter, there weren't any hedge funds initiating brand new positions. This indicates that hedge funds, at the very best, perceive this stock as dead money and they haven't identified any viable catalysts that can attract investor attention.