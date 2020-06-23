Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) based on that data.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CORE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 19% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CORE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, D E Shaw was the largest shareholder of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), with a stake worth $7.4 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing D E Shaw was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $2.5 million. Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Algert Coldiron Investors allocated the biggest weight to Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE), around 0.52% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.51 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CORE.