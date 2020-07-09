Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EMCORE Corporation (EMKR)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Hedge fund interest in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI), United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG), and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that EMKR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR).

How have hedgies been trading EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EMKR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.