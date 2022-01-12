Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Asma UL Husna
·5 min read

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 21 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Our calculations also showed that ESS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings). At the end of this article we will also compare ESS to other stocks including MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to get a better sense of its popularity.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors
Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

Do Hedge Funds Think ESS Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At Q3's end, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ESS over the last 25 quarters. With hedge funds' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, holds the largest position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). Millennium Management has a $58 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Waterfront Capital Partners, led by Eduardo Abush, holding a $49.8 million position; the fund has 3.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise Greg Poole's Echo Street Capital Management, Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors and Anand Parekh's Alyeska Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Waterfront Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS), around 3.51% of its 13F portfolio. Gillson Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.35 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ESS.

Since Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) has experienced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there were a few money managers that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. It's worth mentioning that Renaissance Technologies cut the biggest stake of the 750 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $18.7 million in stock. Matthew Crandall Gilman's fund, Hill Winds Capital, also dumped its stock, about $4.8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let's now review hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) but similarly valued. We will take a look at MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS), Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW), and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). All of these stocks' market caps are closest to ESS's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position MGM,50,2740827,-9 TRMB,34,1814792,7 KEY,36,399496,-4 FMS,4,231694,-1 BKR,37,1013933,-3 GWW,28,306060,-1 LYV,47,1308167,7 Average,33.7,1116424,-0.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1116 million. That figure was $264 million in ESS's case. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ESS is 42.6. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ESS as the stock returned 10.8% since the end of the third quarter (through 12/31) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Charges Filed Against Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother

    Prosecutors dropped a welfare fraud charge against the stepmother of a missing New Hampshire girl and replaced it with three other charges.

  • America's Second-Largest Burger Chain Is Rumored to Have This New Sandwich In the Works

    The Chicken Sandwich Wars may not be as heated as they were last year, but that doesn't mean innovation is over in that department. One major chain thinks there's still room to put a few twists on the classic.Following the release of last year's Jalapeño Popper Chicken Sandwich, Wendy's seems to be bringing the heat once again, with the rumored launch of two new "hot honey" chicken sandwiches.RELATED: We Tried 11 Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches and This Is the Best OneNews of the menu addition firs

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Costco is opening up to 28 stores this year

    Costco, which is known for its deals and discounts, is considered to be one of the brightest spots in the retail sector.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    When scanning the horizon for a top growth stock to buy in 2022, up-and-coming electric-vehicle (EV) player, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks like an option worth considering. To its credit, Lucid raised $4.4 billion in net cash from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Churchill Capital IV in July, then another $1.75 billion from a convertible senior-note offering with an initial conversion rate of $54.78 per Lucid share -- significantly above the current stock price. As of its 2021 third quarter, Lucid has 16 studios (its version of a vehicle showroom and sales site) and service centers in the U.S. and Canada located in key markets and major cities.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is complex with many players, but identifying the blue-chip stocks that have evolved with the industry over time can lead to peace of mind and stellar returns. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest drug companies in the world and a leader in mRNA technology for producing vaccines. For perspective, Pfizer's whole business did $42 billion in 2020 -- before the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Bitcoin Death Cross Is Staring Down Bulls After a Painful Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- After one of the roughest patches ever for Bitcoin enthusiasts, holders of the largest digital currency are facing an ominous technical price pattern with a name that suggests more pain ahead. Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day R

  • These 14 bank stocks are in the best position to benefit from rising interest rates

    A screen of dozens of banks shows a select few that may increase earnings at double-digit rates through 2023.